For decades, cars have excelled at one financial talent: draining your bank account while sitting motionless in the driveway. In Australia, however, the Leapmotor B10 is flipping that script by moonlight as a rolling power plant.

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Thanks to a new partnership between Leapmotor Australia and energy retailer Amber Electric, owners of the Leapmotor B10 Design LR can now use their SUV’s battery to power their homes or sell electricity straight back to the grid whenever utility rates spike. Backed by roughly AUD 16.8 million in funding, this Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) initiative is rolling out to 1,000 Australian households.

The “magic” relies on bidirectional charging. Once plugged into a compatible charger, the B10 becomes an automated energy trader on four wheels. When wholesale electricity prices plummet, Amber’s software automatically tops up the SUV’s battery on the cheap. When grid demand surges and prices skyrocket, the system reverses the flow, sending stored power into the owner’s living room or feeding it back into the national grid. Drivers aren’t held hostage by their toaster, they can unplug and drive away whenever they please.

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And the financial upside isn’t just theoretical penny-pinching. Amber notes that some customers have pocketed over AUD 500 in just a few hours during extreme price spikes, while everyday savings come from avoiding peak evening utility rates altogether.

Priced at AUD 40,888, the eligible B10 Design LR packs a 67.1-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery good for up to about 270 miles of WLTP range. Naturally, skeptics worry that turning a daily commuter into a neighborhood utility pole might fry the battery pack early, which is why Leapmotor is keeping its 6-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty and 8-year/160,000-km battery warranty completely intact for participants who stick to the program’s usage guidelines.

According to Leapmotor Australia chief Andy Hoang, the deal proves an electric vehicle can pull double duty in home energy management instead of sitting idle all day, while simultaneously giving the power grid a distributed safety net during peak demand.

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Consumers clearly love the pitch: Amber’s V2G program lead, Clare Rainbow, revealed that the waitlist has already ballooned to 10,000 people, a mix of current EV owners and prospective buyers waiting for compatible hardware.