Leapmotor delivered roughly 136,000 more vehicles than a year earlier, but its third-quarter 2026 net profit fell by 110 million yuan, or about €15.1 million. Between July and September, the Chinese automaker set a record with 310,052 deliveries, up 78.3%, while revenue climbed 63% to 31.7 billion yuan, or about €4.35 billion. Profit attributable to shareholders dropped from 150 million yuan to 40 million yuan, or from roughly €20.6 million to €5.5 million, as lower-margin models made up a larger share of sales and raw-material costs increased.

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Leapmotor ships 310,052 vehicles as margins and profit come under pressure

Leapmotor shipped 63,278 vehicles out of China during the quarter, equal to roughly one-fifth of its global deliveries. Exports surpassed 180,000 units during the first ten months of 2026, compared with 67,052 for all of 2025. During the earnings presentation, CFO Li Tengfei said higher ocean freight costs, especially on routes to Europe, contributed to the decline in gross margin compared with the previous quarter.

Leapmotor’s partnership with Stellantis, which gave the Chinese brand access to a wider European retail network, has now expanded into manufacturing. On October 16, the two companies started assembling the electric B10 SUV in Zaragoza, Spain, and they have already identified the B05 compact as the second model for the Spanish plant. Li Tengfei expects local production to provide only a limited profitability benefit at first and has set a target of sourcing 40% of components locally for vehicles assembled in Spain.

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The A-series models, including the A05 and A10, accounted for a larger share of sales during the quarter. Leapmotor earns lower margins on those vehicles than on its B- and C-series models. At the same time, the company gradually worked through inventories of raw materials that it had purchased at more favorable prices, making recent cost increases more visible in its results. Gross margin fell to 10.9%, down from 12.6% in the previous quarter and 14.5% a year earlier.

Operating income also weakened, moving from a 50 million yuan profit, or about €6.9 million, to a 30 million yuan loss, or roughly €4.1 million. Leapmotor also increased spending on product development and marketing during the quarter. In the first trading session after the results, on Monday, November 23, Leapmotor shares closed 13% lower at HK$26.52, equivalent to roughly €3.09 per share.