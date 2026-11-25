Stellantis is desperately trying to sell the dormant Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario. It has become the epicenter of a four-way brawl pitting the automaker against the Unifor union, the Canadian federal government, and provincial leadership.

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On November 9, environmental technicians from Pinchin, hired by prospective buyer Roshel to conduct mandatory pre-sale inspections, arrived at the site only to be greeted by parked trucks, traffic cones, and flag-waving Unifor members. According to Stellantis, the union made it crystal clear that neither personnel nor equipment would cross the threshold.

Unamused by the impromptu welcoming committee, Stellantis filed a civil lawsuit against Unifor and two unnamed defendants, citing “irreparable” damages that are nearly impossible to quantify and noting that even police intervention failed to clear the blockade. None of the allegations have been tested in court, yet the clock is ticking loudly.

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Armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel agreed to purchase the facility for an undisclosed sum, with closing slated for mid-December. Without environmental due diligence, that timeline goes straight out the window.

Unifor, representing over 9,000 Stellantis workers across Windsor, Toronto, and Brampton, is digging in its heels. Union president Lana Payne slammed the sale as “unacceptable,” backed by an October strike mandate approved by 97 percent of Ontario workers after their contract expired quietly in September.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is busy checking its receipts. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly accused Stellantis of breaching its 2022 subsidy agreement, meant to retool the plant, by halting Jeep Compass production, offering no replacement model, and leaving the facility shuttered. The government issued a 30-day ultimatum: fix the mess or repay the subsidies with interest. While Stellantis casually offered $24 million, a federal source pegged the actual tab closer to $831 million, which is slightly beyond a rounding error.

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Adding theatrical flair to the crisis, Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed to press Ottawa “like an 800-pound gorilla” to scrap industrial carbon pricing, claiming it chokes the auto and steel sectors.

Closed-door meetings last Friday between Ford, Joly, Stellantis, and Unifor produced zero public breakthroughs. The saga traces back to February 2025, shortly after President Trump’s return to the White House and new tariffs on Canada prompted Stellantis to freeze the Brampton retooling, begun in early 2024, and shift the Jeep Compass to Illinois, sidelining over 2,000 workers indefinitely.

Although Roshel promises 2,000-plus jobs with hiring priority for laid-off staff, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown warns that local families stay left in limbo since 2023. With roughly 10,000 Canadian Stellantis employees watching closely, this standoff is about far more than one locked gate.