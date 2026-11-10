Fiat Topolino: Americans are buying a 25-MPH Italian EV for $15k

In a nation obsessed with three-ton pickup trucks and zero-to-sixty times that rip your eyelids back, Fiat decided to test American tolerance for leisure by introducing a microcar that tops out at a dizzying 25 miles per hour. Surprisingly, Americans are eating it up.

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An initial batch of just 300 Fiat Topolino units was shipped to the United States without massive fanfare, and according to Andrew Waterhouse, head of Fiat North America, the vast majority have already been snapped up. Fiat claims to be taking a cautious, step-by-step approach, but selling nearly an entire shipment of a tiny two-seater electric quadricycle proves there is a market for high-design slow movement.

Starting at $14,985, the Topolino costs less than any traditional new car sold in the country today, though calling it a standard car is a generous stretch. Roughly 60 percent of buyers opted for the Dolcevita trim, which famously lacks both doors and a solid roof. Waterhouse candidly admits that the Dolcevita functions essentially as a glorified Italian golf cart, perfect for coastal towns, country clubs, or gated communities.

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As it turns out, most people who buy golf carts never actually play golf. They use them to cruise to the resort pool, grab lunch, or hit the beach in style. For urban dwellers needing actual weather protection, a closed version with real doors is available, alongside an Open Air variant featuring a canvas roll-top and ropes instead of doors.

Underneath its charming vintage-inspired bodywork sits a modest 5.4 kWh battery paired with a 6 kW motor, delivering a claimed range of about 47 miles. Recharging takes four to five hours using a standard 110-volt household outlet.

Certified as a Low-Speed Vehicle under federal FMVSS 500 standards, the Topolino comes equipped with essential safety equipment including headlights, reflectors, mirrors, a parking brake, a glass windshield, and seatbelts, with existing owners receiving complimentary update kits. Federal regulations restrict it strictly to local, low-speed roads and neighborhood streets. Highways are entirely off-limits.

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Fiat understands the assignment: rather than fighting highway traffic, this tiny EV seems built to conquer beach strips, private enclaves, and quiet suburban blocks at a wonderfully relaxed pace.