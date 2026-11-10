Fiat Argo X will give the Grande Panda formula a unique turbo engine in Brazil

Fiat will bring the styling of the Grande Panda to Brazil with the Argo X, a new compact model expected by the end of 2026 that will sit alongside the existing Argo. Fiat will build both models in Betim, Minas Gerais. Brazilian media reports suggest the new model will offer two flex-fuel engines capable of running on either gasoline or ethanol, including a turbocharged mild-hybrid setup that differs from the one used by the European Grande Panda.

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Fiat Argo X brings Grande Panda styling to Brazil with its own turbo hybrid engine

According to Autos Segredos, entry-level versions will use a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter Firefly three-cylinder paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The engine should produce around 70 hp on gasoline and 74 hp on ethanol. Automatic versions are expected to adopt the 1.0-liter turbocharged T200 with 114 hp, a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and a CVT that simulates seven gears.

The electric system assists the combustion engine during acceleration and recovers energy under deceleration. By comparison, the Grande Panda Hybrid sold in Europe uses a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, a 48-volt system and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Autos Segredos also reports that the Argo X could offer up to six airbags, along with automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.

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Photos taken in Brazil show just how closely the two models resemble each other. The Argo X retains the Grande Panda’s squared-off body sides and dark wheel arches, but its doors have a cleaner surface where the European model carries the embossed Panda lettering.

Fiat moves its badge to the center of the grille, while the lighting elements form an X-shaped graphic made up of pixel-like sections. The Smart Car platform, also used by the Brazilian Citroën C3, should give the Argo X dimensions close to those of the Grande Panda, which measures 3.99 meters long with a 2.54-meter wheelbase.

Inside, Autos Segredos expects the seats and door panels to draw heavily from the Grande Panda. The dashboard should retain the side-by-side infotainment and instrument displays, while the lower section would adopt a different design inspired by the Grizzly. On automatic versions, the center console is expected to come from the Pulse.

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Fiat has already confirmed that both Argo models will remain in the lineup together. The Argo Urban name, which the company has registered in Brazil, could identify the current hatchback as the entry-level option. The Argo X is the first new model under the program for which Stellantis has earmarked 14 billion reais for Betim through 2030. According to local media reports, the same technical base will also underpin the future successors to the Pulse and Fastback.