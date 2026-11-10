Heavenly wheels: Pope Leo XIV’s new ride is a modified Fiat Titano

When it comes to high-profile automotive endorsement deals, luxury brands usually dominate the spotlight. Yet, leaving Italian supercars in the dust, the humble Fiat Titano pickup truck recently scored the ultimate endorsement: serving as the official Popemobile for Pope Leo XIV.

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Making its grand debut along the scenic waterfront of Montevideo, Uruguay, this midsize workhorse proved that you do not need hundreds of thousands of dollars or track-ready performance to transport the leader of the Catholic Church. Just a local conversion and a serious dose of divine modesty.

Upon arriving at Carrasco Airport on November 6, the Pontiff was whisked away to the Kibón area before swapping his standard official fleet vehicle for something altogether more open-air. Developed specifically in Uruguay through a collaboration between Fiat and Stellantis industrial partner Nordex, the Titano underwent a radical transformation originally announced back in October.

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Technical crews modified the rear bed, stripping away standard cargo utility in favor of an open-sided sightseeing lounge designed so thousands of faithful onlookers along the “Rambla” promenade could catch a glimpse of the Pope.

The centerpiece of this heavenly truck bed is a height-adjustable swivel chair, flanked by two auxiliary seats for papal entourage members who did not draw the short straw. To ensure seamless entry and exit, engineers added a retractable electric rear staircase. The build comes complete with plush red carpeting, crisp white leather upholstery, matching grab handles, and a transparent weather shield just in case the skies decide to open up.

This coastal cruise kicked off an extensive papal tour running from November 6 through November 8, which included welcome ceremonies at Plaza Independencia, meetings with Uruguayan authorities, and stops in Paysandú and Florida before heading off to Argentina and Peru.

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Interestingly, this is not the first time Fiat has served as heavenly transport in South America. Pope Francis famously navigated the streets of Rio de Janeiro in a tiny Fiat Idea back in 2013.