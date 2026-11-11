Fiat Grizzly Fastback spotted in its most affordable version

So far, Fiat has mainly shown the Grizzly Fastback to the public in La Prima trim with the 143-hp mild-hybrid powertrain. New road photos from Gabetz Spy Unit now offer a first clue about what the entry-level version could look like. The Nero Cinema example shared by Walter Vayr features simpler wheel designs and a rear light signature that illuminates only at the outer edges. Fiat has indicated a starting price of around €20,000 for the Fastback.

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Fiat Grizzly Fastback base model gives first look at cheaper version

European orders will open on January 5, 2027, and all three powertrain options will be available from day one. The lineup will include a gasoline version with around 99 hp and a manual transmission, alongside the mild hybrid with an automatic gearbox and the fully electric model. The Italian price list will clarify which features come standard on each trim and how much buyers will pay to move from one powertrain to another.

Of the two Grizzly body styles, the Fastback with the more steeply sloped rear window also offers the larger cargo area. Fiat quotes 608 liters of trunk space for the Fastback and 545 liters for the taller-roof Grizzly. Both measure less than 4.5 meters long, and side-profile photos show how the Fastback’s roofline continues toward the rear window before ending in a small spoiler integrated into the tailgate.

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The taillight design stands out clearly in one photo showing the Fiat behind a Lancia Gamma. The Lancia’s T-shaped light signature appears in the same frame as the Grizzly Fastback’s red lighting segments, grouped at the two outer edges of the rear. A dark panel with the Fiat badge sits between them, although it remains unlit in the photo. The license plate sits lower down in the bumper.

The black paint makes the protective cladding around the wheel arches and below the doors less noticeable, while the lighter inserts on the wheels stand out more clearly. At the front, slim headlights align with the panel carrying the Fiat badge, above a grille that occupies much of the bumper. Fiat unveiled both Grizzly models on July 11 during its 127th anniversary celebrations and later displayed them at the Turin Auto Show from September 11 to 13. The first international media drives are scheduled for February.