Stellantis plans major Maserati update with future models and factories in focus

Maserati will present its new brand plan in Modena on December 10, 2026, during an event that should also clarify the outlook for its factories. Stellantis has officially added Maserati Day to the calendar released alongside its third-quarter results, linking the event to the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy.

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Maserati Day set for December 10 as Stellantis prepares new industrial plan

The presentation follows comments from Antonio Filosa, who reiterated Stellantis’ intention to support the Trident with new products and technologies. The first indications point to a return to the segments currently associated with the Levante and Quattroporte, which Santo Ficili considers essential to meet customer demand.

According to Auto Express, Maserati is expected to show a concept in December that will preview the design language of its future models. The project could anticipate both a large SUV and a new interpretation of the Quattroporte. Ficili has described the latter as a low, elongated vehicle positioned somewhere between a shooting brake and a crossover.

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At Cassino, where Maserati builds the Grecale alongside the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, production is once again halted from October 26 to 30 across the body shop, paint shop and assembly operations. Workers at the plant and companies in the local supply chain will therefore also be watching Maserati Day for indications on new models, investments and production timing.

The future of the site came up for discussion in Turin on October 20 during a meeting involving Francesco Rocca and Roberta Angelilli, president and vice president of the Lazio Region, Stellantis Europe chief Emanuele Cappellano and Santo Ficili. Stellantis reiterated its commitment to Cassino and pointed to the December presentation for further details on the industrial plan.

In Modena, Maserati has already completed a reorganization of its manufacturing activities. Since November 2025, the plant has once again produced the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, bringing both models back to the brand’s historic home with all powertrains, including the electric Folgore versions.