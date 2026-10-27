New Maserati GranTurismo render looks ahead with striking emerald green styling

A possible future Maserati GranTurismo takes shape in a new digital project that preserves the proportions of a large coupe while placing particular emphasis on the cabin. Sezer Design created the images as an independent proposal, published at a time when the Trident is preparing to outline its next industrial plans.

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New Maserati GranTurismo render looks ahead with elegant emerald styling

The designer chooses a two-tone interior, combining tan and ivory leather with inserts that resemble wood. Warm ambient lighting follows the dashboard and door panels, wrapping the cabin more closely around the driver. A digital instrument cluster sits ahead of the steering wheel, while the infotainment display occupies the center of the dashboard alongside physical controls. The three-spoke steering wheel also integrates buttons for several functions.

Outside, emerald green paint highlights a body in which the long hood dominates the profile. A rearward-set cabin and elongated doors lead into a short tail, following the proportions traditionally associated with front-engine grand tourers. The black roof contrasts with the rest of the car and flows downward toward the rear.

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Sezer Design retains the three openings on the front fenders and combines them with sculpted surfaces, strong character lines and flush door handles. Large wheels fill pronounced arches, while the front fenders stand out most clearly from a three-quarter view.

The headlights become especially slim and frame a wide grille with vertical elements and the Maserati Trident at its center. Lower air intakes and a dark splitter concentrate the most aggressive details near the bottom of the nose. At the rear, horizontal taillights sit above a bumper dominated by the diffuser.

The project leaves the powertrain open to interpretation. The current GranTurismo, introduced in 2022, already offers two different approaches through the Nettuno V6 and the electric Folgore, following the previous Pininfarina-designed V8 generation launched in 2007. Maserati’s grand touring tradition, however, dates back to the 1947 A6 1500, which marked the beginning of the brand’s road-car production.

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Maserati will present its new plan in Modena on December 10. Santo Ficili has already pointed to a return to the E segment through successors to the Levante and Quattroporte, which will expand the lineup alongside the current models. The presentation should clarify both the industrial strategy and the characteristics of Maserati’s future products.