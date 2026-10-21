From Modena to China and back: how Maserati plans to save its future

While Stellantis went all-out at the 2026 Paris Motor Show by flooding Porte de Versailles with eight concept cars, ranging from the quirky Citroën 2CV to the fiery Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso, Maserati was conspicuously absent. Skipping major auto shows is usually a sign that a brand is either working on a masterpiece or panicking in a dark room. In Modena’s case, it might be a bit of both.

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Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa admitted that Maserati desperately needs fresh product and new technology, promising a deep-dive showcase in Modena this December.

Maserati CEO Santo Ficili took things a step further, confirming a new concept car that will revive the iconic Levante nameplate to stake a fresh claim in the large E-segment SUV arena. The original Levante, Maserati’s first foray into high-riding luxury, retired in 2024 after offering everything from mild-hybrid turbo fours to screaming V8s.

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A second concept might also break cover in December, taking inspiration from the classic Quattroporte flagship that bowed out in 2023. However, Ficili’s vision for the future Quattroporte abandons traditional three-box saloon proportions in favor of a low-slung, stretched hybrid between a shooting brake and a crossover.

This dramatic design shift aligns with recent reports that Maserati is partnering with Chinese auto giant JAC and tech titan Huawei to develop two next-generation electric vehicles. Under this arrangement, an SUV alongside the Grecale and a sleek grand tourer will utilize Huawei’s HIMA (Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance) platform with bodies crafted by JAC in China. The semi-built shells will then result shipped to Italy for final assembly, interior installation, and chassis tuning.

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This clever loophole allows Maserati to slash development costs and timeline pressures while legally slapping a “Made in Italy” badge on the tailgate to sidestep impending European Union tariffs on Chinese EV imports. For the domestic Chinese market, the vehicles will see a production entirely managed by JAC under the Maextro badge.

With Stellantis restructuring its portfolio to concentrate 70% of its R&D budget on mainstream cash cows like Fiat, Peugeot, Jeep, and Ram, Maserati finds itself sitting outside the standard brand hierarchy. December will prove whether a Chinese-backed, Italian-finished electric renaissance is enough to put the Trident back on top.