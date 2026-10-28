Stellantis losses fall 90% as Filosa sticks to targets, while Europe stays unprofitable

Stellantis aims to close 2026 with higher deliveries and greater cost savings after a third quarter in which recovering sales produced only limited benefits for profitability. Antonio Filosa is maintaining the group’s full-year targets and expects stronger momentum in the final three months to move Stellantis closer to the return to positive industrial free cash flow planned for 2027.

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Stellantis loss falls to €453 million as Filosa confirms full-year goals

Commercial performance also varies significantly within individual markets. In the United States, Ram 1500 sales rose 73%, Dodge Durango gained 14% and Chrysler Pacifica increased 6%. North American sales grew 1% overall, giving Stellantis a 7.5% market share, but planned factory shutdowns reduced shipments to dealers and pushed regional revenue down 3%.

Enlarged Europe and South America both contributed a 3% increase in revenue, despite different market trends. In the EU30 region, Stellantis sales rose 1%, or 6% when including Leapmotor. South American sales fell 4%, although the group retained market leadership with an 18.6% share.

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European growth, however, did not prove sufficient to maintain the previous year’s position. Stellantis’ EU30 market share fell to 14.8%, or 15.6% including Leapmotor, despite a 65% increase in battery-electric passenger car sales. The group remained the leader in light commercial vehicles with a 26.9% share, but Enlarged Europe was the only region to post a negative adjusted operating income margin. Sales also declined 22% in the Middle East and Africa and 27% in Asia-Pacific.

These trends brought consolidated revenue to €37.6 billion, just 1% above the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income rose to €256 million from €90 million, while the margin improved to 0.7% from 0.2%. The net result remained negative at €453 million, compared with a €4.53 billion loss a year earlier, when significant exceptional items weighed on the accounts. Over the first nine months of 2026, the net result stood at a positive €217 million.

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To support further improvement, Stellantis expects pricing to remain broadly stable in the fourth quarter, although higher costs for memory chips and recalls will create additional pressure. The group estimates the full-year impact of tariffs at €1 billion, while industrial investment and research and development spending amount to 6.5% of revenue.

The quarter absorbed around €4 billion in industrial free cash flow, bringing the January-to-September total to negative €4.93 billion. Stellantis still had €42.7 billion in available industrial liquidity, within the parameters set by the company.

Filosa is therefore counting on the Value Creation Program, with quarterly savings expected to double between October and December. By the end of the year, Stellantis also plans to implement measures representing at least 40% of the €6 billion in annual efficiencies targeted once the program reaches full scale.