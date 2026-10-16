New Maserati Quattroporte could become a crossover to reinvent the flagship

The future Maserati Quattroporte could abandon its traditional sedan body style in favor of a silhouette that combines shooting brake and crossover elements. Santo Ficili outlined this possibility during an interview with Auto Express, offering an early look at the brand’s future lineup ahead of a presentation scheduled in Modena for December 2026, when Maserati is expected to reveal two concepts linked to the return of a large SUV.

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Maserati Quattroporte could return as a shooting brake-inspired crossover

Maserati wants to win back customers who lost direct alternatives after the Quattroporte and Levante left the market. Under Ficili’s vision, the Grecale will continue to support sales volumes while sitting between two distinct product families. Mid-engine sports cars, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio will form one part of the lineup, while larger vehicles will allow Maserati to return to the E-segment.

Ficili imagines the next Quattroporte as a large but very low car that draws inspiration from sporty wagons without adopting the proportions of a traditional SUV. His reference to a shooting brake suggests a rear section very different from the outgoing sedan, wrapped in a body style that could also appeal to customers looking for an alternative to large premium SUVs. The executive presented this idea as his own vision for the model, leaving the final direction of the project open.

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The Quattroporte name has been part of Maserati’s history since 1963 and has covered six generations of luxury sedans. In July 2024, the automaker delivered the Grand Finale, the final example of the previous generation, customized through the Fuoriserie program. Reusing the Quattroporte name for a car with a different body style would therefore mark a major change in the flagship’s history while preserving its position at the top of the range.

The second concept expected in December will preview Maserati’s return to the E-segment SUV market, where the brand would once again compete with models such as the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE. Ficili used the Levante name to describe the position the new vehicle should occupy, without presenting it as a confirmed production name. Together, the two projects should expand the lineup above the Grecale and target different customer needs.

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Antonio Filosa has confirmed that Maserati will present new products and technologies in Modena, together with the industrial plan behind the brand’s relaunch. The December event should also reveal more details about the development of the Quattroporte, while its powertrains and market launch timing remain undecided. The comments reported by Auto Express currently describe only one possible direction for the car.