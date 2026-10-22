Ferrari, Maserati, and many more: US government liquidates convicted felon’s garage

What happens when your business plan relies entirely on wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and fake loan schemes? North Texas entrepreneur Clayton Lloyd Iley found out the hard way. 13-year sentence in federal prison, along with a firm reminder that the government doesn’t offer valet parking for convicted felons. There will be no shiny Italian supercars (Ferrari, Maserati, or Lamborghini) waiting for him when his sentence wraps up. Mostly because federal marshals are busy handing the keys to the highest bidder.

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According to US Attorney Ryan Raybould, Iley’s financial exploits inflicted genuine emotional and economic destruction on victims who trusted him with their personal data and hard-earned savings. But as part of his guilty plea, the serial scammer had to relinquish a mind-boggling collection of over 90 vehicles, while lenders reclaimed the rest.

The resulting seizure list reads like the garage setup of an undecided lottery winner with severe mood swings. Up for grabs through the US Marshals are a pair of 2012 Lamborghini Aventadors, two 2015 Huracáns, a duo of Ferrari 488s, and a trio of 2022 Maserati MC20s. If high-strung Italian supercars aren’t your speed, Iley’s eclectic taste also spanned a 2021 Porsche Taycan, a 2014 Dodge SRT Viper, a classic 1968 Pontiac Firebird, and a lone 2013 Toyota Tundra. And because no absurd criminal hoard is complete without apocalypse gear, the seizure includes two AM General Humvees and a massive 1990 BMY M923A 5-ton military truck.

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The entire lineup will cross the block via Apple Auctioneering Company, with an upcoming US Marshals event running from October 27 through November 3.

While the complete lot directory hasn’t gone live yet, auto enthusiasts, bargain hunters, and collectors of schadenfreude should keep their eyes peeled. Whether you’re in the market for a mid-engine supercar, a heavy-duty troop transport, or just a dependable decade-old pickup, you might just land a bargain.