Stellantis may give Alfa Romeo a bigger role as future Lancia Delta and DS N°4 face uncertainty

Lancia had targeted 2028 for the return of the Delta, the model that was supposed to bring the brand back into the compact hatchback segment. According to Journal de l’Automobile, Stellantis could now cancel that launch and also stop development of the next-generation DS N°4. In the same part of the market, the group has already announced two new Alfa Romeo models: an SUV and a compact hatchback.

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Lancia Delta and next DS N°4 could be at risk under new Stellantis strategy

When Lancia presented its strategy in 2022, the brand planned to launch a new model every two years. The Ypsilon started the cycle in 2024, followed by the Gamma in 2026. The Delta would have added a third model alongside the small hatchback and the new flagship. That project, however, may never reach production.

Stellantis builds the Gamma in Melfi, where it will also produce Alfa Romeo’s future SUV that will take over the role currently held by the Tonale. Both models use the STLA Medium platform. Alfa Romeo plans to unveil the new SUV during the final quarter of 2027. The Biscione is also developing an STLA One-based hatchback that will bring it back into the segment previously occupied by the 147 and Giulietta.

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The DS N°4 currently on sale since 2025 evolved from the DS 4 and offers hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. The report from France concerns the following generation, which earlier industrial-plan reconstructions had placed around 2029. At the smaller end of the range, DS showed the F3VER at the Paris Motor Show, a design study for a compact electric model.

Polish outlet Francuskie.pl has also reported that Stellantis may be considering moving the future DS 3 back under the Citroën brand, which originally launched the first DS3 in 2010. Citroën and DS have already shared the same leadership under Xavier Chardon since September 1. Since November 2, Sandeep Bhambra has also overseen design for both brands.

Under the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, Stellantis places DS under Citroën management and Lancia under Fiat. The group still intends both brands to maintain their own identities, while relying on the structures and resources of their respective partner brands.