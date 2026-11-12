New Alfa Romeo Giulietta imagined as a proper hot hatch in fresh render

A low-slung Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio, with five doors and twin round exhaust tips, is Sezer Design’s proposal to bring the brand’s compact car back into the spotlight. In the render, the body keeps the proportions of a sporty hatchback, while Santo Ficili has described the real successor to the 147 and Giulietta as a taller car, partly because Alfa Romeo also needs room for the battery.

Advertisement

Inside the cabin imagined by the designer, a red marker on the steering wheel shows the straight-ahead position. Behind it sits the digital instrument cluster, while the horizontal screen on the dashboard displays the driving settings. Round air vents occupy the outer edges of the dash, and the red ambient lighting continues onto the door panels. The same focus on controls appears on the center tunnel, where the gear selector and a rotary knob sit within a surface that echoes the look of carbon fiber.

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio imagined as a low-slung hot hatch

The satin dark red bodywork highlights the black roof and side skirts. The same contrast appears on the wheels, where red brake calipers show through the circular openings of the rims. Quadrifoglio badges sit on the front fenders, while at the front the body color also shapes the outline of the Alfa Romeo shield. On either side of the honeycomb grille, the headlights stretch toward the fenders and leave room for two vents on the hood.

Advertisement

Larger air intakes occupy the lower section of the front bumper, where the design visually widens the nose. At the rear, the diffuser and side-mounted exhaust tips create a similar effect. Higher up, the spoiler above the rear window houses the third brake light, while the taillights sit inside a dark band with the Alfa Romeo badge at its center.

For its production compact model, Alfa Romeo has chosen Stellantis’ STLA One multi-energy platform. Ficili has described a body style with proportions that sit somewhere between a traditional hatchback and a compact SUV, using Giulietta as the internal project name. The brand’s next major step will be the arrival of the Melfi-built SUV, expected in early 2028.

As for the model that will take over the role once held by the 147 and Giulietta, Alfa Romeo still has to confirm the final name, the powertrain lineup and the launch date.