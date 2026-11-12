Did Canada help sell a Stellantis factory to Roshel? The government scrambles to deny it

The political theater surrounding the Canadian automotive landscape has reached a boiling point as federal officials scramble to distance themselves from a controversial corporate pivot. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly‘s office is aggressively pushing back against reports that Ottawa played an active hand in facilitating the sale of Stellantis’ shuttered Brampton assembly plant to defense manufacturer Roshel.

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According to government spokespersons, Joly never even met with Roshel, casting her previous involvement strictly as a frustrated mediator between Stellantis and the Unifor labor union.

This high-stakes corporate drama erupted after Stellantis decided to yank promised Jeep production away from Ontario and ship it down to the United States, effectively turning a multi-million-dollar federal funding agreement into a very expensive paper airplane.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney didn’t mince words, publicly blasting the move as an outright betrayal of Canadian workers and a blatant violation of multiple binding agreements tied to a staggering $529 million through the Strategic Response Fund.

Despite media leaks from anonymous insiders claiming the federal government was cozying up to Roshel behind closed doors for months, fully aware of the buyout terms and offering zero resistance, Ottawa insists it would never endorse an arrangement that spits on existing funding covenants and leaves union leadership out in the cold.

The transaction itself hands the dormant Brampton facility over to Roshel, a local defense firm whose CEO has floated the tempting possibility of rehiring a fraction of the 2,000 workers left high and dry when assembly lines went cold back in 2023.

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Originally slated for a high-tech EV and Jeep Compass overhaul before corporate headquarters pulled the plug, the massive industrial footprint has languished as an expensive monument to shifting global manufacturing strategies.

With emergency talks looming in Toronto between Joly, Ontario’s economic development minister, furious Unifor reps, and recalcitrant Stellantis executives, the writing is on the wall. Canada is now officially declaring Stellantis in default of its contractual obligations.