New Alfa Romeo Tonale MY27 shows its updated front end

The Alfa Romeo Tonale MY27 has appeared again in a dark gray example without camouflage, revealing the front end and part of the side profile after the updates announced by the brand. Photos taken by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit provide a closer look at the SUV’s exterior details. The range includes diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, along with five trim levels.

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Alfa Romeo Tonale MY27 appears undisguised in new photos

The 1.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid produces 175 hp and pairs with a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission. The 1.6 Diesel keeps its 130-hp output and uses a six-speed DCT, while the 270-hp Plug-In Hybrid Q4 adds all-wheel drive. The photos focus on the bodywork and do not reveal which powertrain the spotted car uses, especially because several styling elements appear across multiple versions.

The entry-level Tonale comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch Alfa Connect infotainment system. Moving up to the Sprint adds 18-inch wheels and gloss black treatment for the body kit, together with aluminum details and multicolor ambient lighting.

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The Ti takes a more comfort-oriented approach, with black or red leather upholstery and electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats. A heated steering wheel also comes as part of the package, creating a different character from the Veloce, which focuses more heavily on driving dynamics and sportier styling.

The Veloce adds Dual Stage Valve electronic suspension, 19-inch wheels and Full LED Matrix headlights. Red Brembo brake calipers complement the accents on the black Alcantara seats, helping distinguish the trim through both exterior and interior details.

The Luna Rossa introduces further personalization inspired by Alfa Romeo’s partnership with the sailing team, including red logos and graphics along the sides. Specific 20-inch wheels and seats with 3D Knit fabric set it apart from the rest of the Tonale range. Overall, the model offers ten exterior colors, including two-tone combinations, seven wheel designs ranging from 17 to 20 inches, and five interior environments.

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The photographed example shows the Alfa Romeo shield crossed by horizontal elements, with small angled openings on either side above the larger lower air intake. The headlights retain their three-element signature, while the license plate sits low and centrally on the bumper. Along the side, the SUV features five-hole wheels, tinted rear windows and dark cladding around the wheel arches, completed by black mirror caps and a spoiler above the rear window.