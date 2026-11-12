Global auto sales are sinking, yet Stellantis just pulled off a 11% surge

While most of the global automotive industry spent the first half of 2026 nervously checking its rearview mirror, Stellantis hit the passing lane and left half the competition eating dust.

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Across 45 major automakers analyzed, worldwide vehicle sales dropped by 1.9% during the first six months of the year, dragged down by a collapsing Chinese market alongside stagnant demand in Europe and North America. Fortunately, booming sales in India and Brazil kept the industry’s engine from stalling completely.

Amid this gloomy landscape, Stellantis delivered 2.96 million vehicles, marking an impressive 11% surge compared to the same period in 2025. Sitting comfortably as the world’s fourth-largest automaker, the group successfully defended its turf in Brazil against increasingly pushy Chinese rivals, backed by a resilient lineup and a welcome North American rebound fueled by Ram trucks and key Jeep models.

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Yet the biggest plot twist of H1 2026 speaks Japanese. Suzuki quietly locked down ninth place globally with 1.80 million deliveries—a 10% jump—without selling a single car in China or maintaining a presence in North America. Its secret weapon is India, a massive market of nearly 1.5 billion people where Suzuki plays landlord and Chinese brands barely get a foot in the door.

Further down the leaderboard, smaller players made serious noise: SAIC (home to MG, Maxus, and IM) skyrocketed 46% to 973,000 units, while Tesla bounced back 16% to 838,149 deliveries as the Model Y finally remembered the way home. Percentage-wise, Vinfast sprinted fastest with a 78% spike from a modest base of 128,662 vehicles, trailed by NIO (+67%) and Leapmotor (+61%).

Meanwhile, former darlings faced a harsh reality check. BYD saw deliveries tumble 16% to 1.81 million units, watching nearly 340,000 sales evaporate in six months. Rapid overseas expansion simply couldn’t plug the massive hole left in its domestic market, handing China’s top automaker crown to Geely, whose 1.88 million units and timid 1% gain felt less like a victory lap and more like winning by default.

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Things weren’t much rosier in Wolfsburg. Volkswagen slumped 6% to 4.13 million vehicles, caught between evaporating combustion demand in China and a sluggish local EV rollout. That drop was twice as steep as industry leader Toyota, which held the global crown with 5.39 million deliveries, where a 3% dip practically counts as popping champagne.

With Hyundai-Kia holding third at 3.60 million units, fourth-place Stellantis is gaining fast, leaving rivals wondering how long before it overtakes the podium ahead.