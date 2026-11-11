How Canada watched Stellantis hand its assembly plant to Roshel

Few plot twists result as entertaining as watching a major automaker swap out family sedans for battle-ready armored vehicles while politicians pretend to sound shocked. Stellantis recently grabbed headlines by selling its idled Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario to Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel. While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Industry Minister Melanie Joly publicly labeled the deal an unacceptable “betrayal” of Canadian workers, internal sources paint a drastically different picture of political theater.

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According to insiders with direct knowledge of the negotiations, the federal government resulted actively involved in private discussions leading up to the transaction. Far from a role as “blind-sided”, Ottawa participated in over a dozen secret meetings with both companies over several months and offered no formal opposition during private talks.

Naturally, official spokespeople quickly executed a rhetorical U-turn once the press hit the wire, insisting Ottawa never formally endorsed the arrangement and remains dissatisfied with Roshel’s operational roadmap.

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The Brampton plant had been sitting idle since 2023, leaving over 2,200 unionized workers out in the cold while waiting for a promised electric vehicle evolution. Back in 2022, the Canadian government pledged up to $529 million to upgrade Stellantis facilities in Brampton and Windsor, having already funneled $222 million by early 2025.

In an attempt to smooth over the awkward exit, Stellantis offered to voluntarily return $24 million allocated specifically for Brampton’s original retooling plans.

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov expressed full confidence in the deal, outlining a strategy to repurpose the massive site for both military defense production and civilian automotive manufacturing, with plans to invite foreign automakers into the mix. To make the drama even spicier, Roshel revealed that Stellantis has agreed to lease back roughly 25% of the existing facility, potentially to assemble EV-related components.

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For 2,200 workers hoping to build suburban crossovers, retraining to assemble bulletproof combat trucks certainly wasn’t on the original bingo card. But as Ottawa fumes publicly while having nodded privately, Brampton’s iconic auto plant officially trades family haulers for battlefield armor. In modern corporate politics, the only thing sharper than an armored hull is a politician’s sudden change of narrative.