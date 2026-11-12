“Affordable tech for everyone”, Leapmotor’s plan to win over skeptical drivers

With the debut of the compact B03, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Leapmotor has officially plugged the final gap in its European lineup. According to Danilo Annese, CEO of Leapmotor International, speaking with Automobilwoche, this small newcomer means the brand now covers every major European vehicle segment that actually matters.

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The B03 joins an expanding roster that already includes the pint-sized T03 city car and the C10 mid-size SUV, offered in both all-electric and plug-in hybrid flavors for drivers who still suffer from range anxiety. Soon, the fleet will grow even further with the B03X, B05, and the partially or fully electric B10, while the newly unveiled D19 aims to redefine global luxury SUVs next year, even if European showrooms might not get an invite to that particular party.

At the core of Leapmotor’s strategy is a refreshingly straightforward promise: delivering “affordable technology for everyone”. Annese points out that sticker shock remains the biggest buzzkill for electromobility, arguing that once EVs match traditional combustion cars on price, mass adoption becomes a no-brainer. Apparently, buyers in key markets like Germany and France are already getting the memo, embracing battery-electric vehicles faster than industry pessimists predicted a year ago.

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To keep those buyers happy, production of the B10 is already humming along in Zaragoza, Spain, with the B05 set to follow shortly. Naturally, executives insist this European manufacturing push isn’t merely a clever dodge around the EU’s steep tariffs on Chinese-built EVs introduced in 2024. It’s supposedly all about customer proximity, shorter delivery times, and sleeker supply chains. Whatever the primary motive, tapping into partner Stellantis’ existing factories makes undeniable financial sense.

Through its distribution joint venture with Stellantis, Leapmotor pairs cutting-edge Chinese tech with an established dealership network helping the brand earn a reputation as a genuine technology label rather than just another budget newcomer.

Better yet for Stellantis, which invested directly in the company, internal data reveals that over 80 percent of Leapmotor buyers are brand-new conquests who never previously owned a Stellantis vehicle.

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While Annese politely declined to share exact sales targets for next year, this blend of hybrid flexibility, local assembly, and aggressive pricing clearly has Europe’s legacy automakers looking over their shoulders.