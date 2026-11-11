Stellantis approaches one million online sales of parts and accessories in Brazil

Stellantis parts sold through Mercado Livre move through a network of 242 Brazilian dealerships. Between January and September 2026, the group’s official stores sold 980,224 products and generated more than 200 million reais in revenue. Customers can place orders outside dealership opening hours and choose either home delivery or direct shipment to the workshop that will install the part.

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Stellantis sells 980,000 parts online in Brazil through Mercado Livre

Stellantis has operated on Mercado Livre since 2022. Dealerships sell genuine Mopar parts and accessories through the official Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Citroën, Peugeot and Leapmotor stores. The range also includes bproauto products, Stellantis’ brand for the independent aftermarket. According to Paulo Solti, head of parts and service for Stellantis in South America, online sales allow dealerships to reach customers beyond the areas they normally serve.

In March, Stellantis opened a second sales channel on Shopee, starting with Fiat and Jeep before expanding to Ram, Peugeot and Citroën. More than 150 dealers attended the project presentation in São Paulo. The catalog also includes remanufactured components from the Circular Autopeças line, while the platform hosts Clube do Mecânico, a dedicated space for automotive professionals.

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In September alone, the group’s Shopee stores received around 19,000 visits, while the available assortment surpassed 22,000 items. In its September update, Stellantis reported average monthly revenue roughly 50% higher than the January-June average. Over the same comparison period, the number of participating dealerships increased by 125%.

On Mercado Livre, the number of items sold between January and September rose 78.8% compared with the same period in 2025. The platform attracted 439,903 buyers, up 60.5%, while visits to the official store pages exceeded 20 million, an increase of 40%. Revenue grew by 51.6%. When Stellantis launched its Shopee stores, the company set a target of more than 300 million reais in online sales for all of 2026 across its e-commerce channels.