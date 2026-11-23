Stellantis aims to return to positive cash generation in 2027, but Oddo BHF expects the group to burn another €2.2 billion next year. The bank believes higher costs for raw materials and electronic components will offset part of the savings from Stellantis’ cost-cutting program. RBC Capital Markets has also lowered its price target to €3, while the stock hit a new low in Milan on Monday, November 23.

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Stellantis stock is down more than 67% as analysts cut targets again

The third-quarter results show how wide the gap between profitability and cash generation remains. On €37.6 billion in revenue, Stellantis reported €256 million in adjusted operating income, equal to a 0.7% margin. That compares with €90 million a year earlier. Over the same period, industrial cash burn improved by €300 million but still reached roughly €4 billion. Antonio Filosa’s plan calls for positive industrial cash flow in 2027 and a target of €3 billion in 2028.

Oddo BHF expects Stellantis to post a 1.6% operating margin in 2027, compared with the 2.3% average forecast among analysts tracked by Visible Alpha. On November 17, the bank cut its price target from €4.50 to €3.00 and downgraded the stock from neutral to underperform, signaling that it expects Stellantis shares to lag the broader market. Oddo had already lowered its target from €5.50 to €4.50 at the end of October.

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RBC analyst Tom Narayan also cut his target from €4 to €3 in a November 19 note released the following day, while keeping a sector perform rating, which indicates expectations broadly in line with the sector. In his analysis of European automakers, Narayan pointed to weak demand in China and growing pressure from Chinese brands in Europe, two factors that make cost control even more important as manufacturers try to rebuild margins.

At 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Stellantis traded at €3.104, down 0.85% from Friday’s close and below the previous low of €3.114. The stock had already fallen roughly 11% during the previous week alone and 22.1% over ten consecutive losing sessions. Compared with the final 2025 close of €9.461, the decline now exceeds 67%, leaving Stellantis with a market capitalization of around €9 billion.

ACEA will publish October European registration data on November 24. National figures already show Stellantis losing market share in two important markets, although with different sales trends. In Italy, group registrations fell 9.5%, while market share dropped from 26.6% to 23%. In France, registrations increased 2.8%, but the overall market grew faster, pushing Stellantis’ share down from 25.7% to 24.7%.

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The European figures due on November 24 should provide the next indication of whether Stellantis can begin to recover at least part of the ground lost during its prolonged stock-market decline.