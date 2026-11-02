Stellantis has a 200+ hp full hybrid in the Jeep Cherokee, so why keep it out of Europe?

Stellantis already has a four-cylinder full-hybrid system with more than 200 hp, but it currently uses it only in the U.S.-market Jeep Cherokee. Its absence from the group’s main European SUVs sits at the center of an analysis by Francuskie.pl, which argues that Stellantis should offer a more powerful alternative to the widely used 145-hp 1.2-liter hybrid for drivers who want electrification without external charging.

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Stellantis already has a 200+ hp full hybrid, but Europe still cannot get it

The proposal mainly concerns models such as the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, Citroën C5 Aircross, Opel Grandland and DS SUVs. According to the Polish publication, a stronger powertrain would broaden the choice for drivers who often travel with passengers and luggage, prefer a four-cylinder engine and still want to refuel their car like a conventional gasoline model.

Plug-in hybrids and EVs already offer higher performance, but they serve different usage patterns. Plug-in hybrids work best when drivers charge the battery regularly, while EVs require more planning around charging stops. A powerful HEV would instead give buyers another form of electrification while preserving the everyday habits associated with a combustion-powered car.

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In the Cherokee, a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine works with two electric motors and a battery to produce a combined 210 hp, equivalent to around 213 PS. The system recovers energy during deceleration and manages battery charge while driving, removing the need to connect the vehicle to an external power source.

Jeep estimates 37 mpg combined under the U.S. test cycle, equivalent to around 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers. A full tank allows the Cherokee to travel more than 500 miles, or over 800 kilometers. These figures refer to U.S. testing conditions and help illustrate the capabilities of the system already available.

Bringing the powertrain to European models would, however, require investment to integrate it into their respective architectures and complete the necessary homologation work. Francuskie.pl had already examined these obstacles in an earlier analysis and considered the import of the American solution unlikely.

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Rumors have also emerged about a future 1.2-liter full hybrid for Europe, although its applications and specifications remain unclear. The publication’s suggestion of developing a 1.6-liter family with around 200 to 250 hp remains an editorial proposal rather than a Stellantis product plan. The Cherokee proves that the group already has a technical base with more than 200 hp, but Stellantis has yet to announce any European application.