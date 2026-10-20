2027 Jeep Cherokee finally steps up its off-road capability

The 2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk adds low-range gearing and a rear locker to the hybrid SUV formula, with U.S. pricing starting at $44,625 including destination. At that price, however, it moves into Wrangler territory. The two models share the Jeep badge but target different needs, especially for buyers who want a family vehicle that can also handle tougher terrain.

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New Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk gets tougher with serious off-road upgrades

The price comparison starts with the four-door 2026 Wrangler Sport S, which costs $43,435 including destination. That makes the Wrangler $1,190 cheaper, although the figures refer to different model years. Buyers who also want a rear locker need to look at the Wrangler Willys, which the source lists at $46,935.

The Sport S already comes with solid axles, low-range gearing, underbody protection and recovery hooks. That equipment makes the Wrangler worth considering for drivers who regularly tackle difficult trails, even before moving up to more specialized versions. The Cherokee instead tries to preserve the everyday usability of a conventional SUV while adding a drivetrain better suited to challenging surfaces.

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Its Active Drive II system includes a two-speed unit with a 2.92:1 low-range ratio, contributing to an overall crawl ratio of 37.5:1. The rear axle locker helps when traction becomes limited, giving drivers useful hardware for slow climbs and uneven terrain.

Jeep has also raised the suspension by around one inch, bringing ground clearance to nearly nine inches. Specific bumpers provide a 28.8-degree approach angle, a 21.9-degree breakover angle and a 31.8-degree departure angle. Jeep claims a water-fording depth of around 24 inches.

Steel skid plates protect exposed mechanical components, while a dedicated shield covers the hybrid battery. The 17-inch wheels wear 245/65 Nexen all-terrain tires, completing a package that also includes revised suspension tuning.

The hybrid system combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with electric assistance for a total output of 210 hp. Jeep estimates combined fuel economy at 31 mpg U.S., equivalent to around 7.6 liters per 100 kilometers. Orders are now open, and Jeep plans to start production by the end of 2026 in Toluca, Mexico.

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This interpretation recalls the Cherokee XJ introduced for 1984, a model known for combining family usability with genuine off-road ability. That generation also used unibody construction, setting it apart from the Wrangler’s body-on-frame layout. The Cherokee name had already appeared earlier on the larger SJ, which the XJ later succeeded.