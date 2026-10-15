Stellantis falls behind on product renewal with just 24% of volume from newer models

Less than a quarter of Stellantis sales come from models introduced over the past three years. AlixPartners puts the group at 24%, compared with 34% for Volkswagen and 22% for Hyundai-Kia, while the Chinese manufacturers included in the study range from 76% to 100%. The comparison shows how heavily product renewal will influence the turnaround led by Antonio Filosa and the FaSTLAne 2030 plan.

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Only 24% of Stellantis sales come from models launched in the last three years

New models already entering the lineup are helping Stellantis recover in Europe. Between July and September 2026, the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda added around 26,000 deliveries compared with the same period a year earlier. The Fiat 500 Hybrid contributed another 6,000 units, while the new Jeep Compass added roughly 5,000. Leapmotor reached 44,000 vehicles in the region, an increase of about 34,000 units also supported by the launch of the B10 and B03X.

These gains helped Stellantis increase consolidated deliveries across Enlarged Europe by 10%. Global performance remained slightly negative, however, with an estimated 1.3 million vehicles delivered during the quarter, down 1% from 2025. Accelerating new model launches therefore represents an attempt to extend the contribution already coming from the latest additions to a broader part of the lineup.

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AlixPartners examines the issue in its report “Can Europe still build cars into the 2030s?”, published on October 8. The analysis identifies internal company processes as one reason behind slower development cycles. Traditional automakers can take six to twelve weeks to complete an approval cycle, compared with one- or two-week iterations at more agile organizations. Many Chinese competitors develop a vehicle in 24 to 30 months by integrating simulation and artificial intelligence into their everyday workflows.

Shorter development times also require faster decisions and clearer responsibilities. The consulting firm warns that introducing digital tools without changing the underlying organization delivers limited benefits. The cost gap adds another challenge, with AlixPartners estimating production costs of around $20,000 for a Chinese EV compared with $31,000 for an equivalent European model. Battery and energy costs further weaken European manufacturers’ ability to compete on price.

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Across European factories, AlixPartners identifies 15 plants operating below 60% of capacity, representing around 2.5 million vehicles of potential annual production. The figure covers the industry as a whole, and the study suggests consolidation, plant conversions and possible closures as potential responses.

Meanwhile, Chinese brands could reach 3.8 million annual sales in Europe by 2030, increasing their market share from 12% to 20%.