John Elkann’s bold promise: 50 new launches to save Stellantis in Europe

Couple of days ago, John Elkann and Stellantis were at the “The Night Before” preview in Meudon, right ahead of the Paris Motor Show. Elaborating on the FaSTLAne 2030 strategic vision, Elkann declared that affordable electric cars designed and built in Europe are now the group’s highest calling. Apparently, asking working-class drivers to fork over fifty grand for an electric hatchback wasn’t working out as planned.

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Flanked by executives Antonio Filosa and Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis flexed a massive presence featuring over sixty vehicles, nine concept cars, eight distinct brands, and their Chinese sidekick, Leapmotor. The Paris kermesse gave the transtlantic group the important chance to show the future of its brands, and in several directions.

Filosa emphasized that design and heritage must go hand-in-hand with “freedom of choice,” which is corporate code for selling drivers every conceivable powertrain variant until something sticks.

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Behind the grand standing lies Cappellano’s daunting task of turning corporate promises into actual sales figures. Stellantis plans over fifty new launches and updates by 2030, aiming to boost its European market coverage by 25% and its powertrain offerings by 35%.

To keep accountants from weeping, the automaker relies heavily on shared technical foundations like the STLA One platform. The goal is a ambitious 20% cost reduction compared to current models, achieved by sharing production capacity across European plants and partnering with external players.

Financially, Europe remains Stellantis’s golden goose: after pushing 2.5 million vehicles on the continent in 2025, nearly half its global total, sales ticked up over 7% in the first half of 2026, gaining 0.3 percentage points in market share.

Currently holding the top spot in commercial vehicles, city cars, and hybrids while leading sales in France and Italy, Stellantis is attempting a high-wire act: cutting prices, protecting local factories, and pleasing regulators, all while praying European buyers actually want what they’re building.