Corporate accountants at Stellantis might be sharpening their red pencils to slash motorsport budgets, yet Lancia’s rally comeback refuses to go quietly into the night. While rumors sparked by Le Figaro and picked up by Reuters threaten to pull the plug on Peugeot’s WEC endurance effort alongside Citroën and Opel’s Formula E programs, Lancia enjoys a clever safety net: customer racing.

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Unlike factory-only money pits, selling rally cars directly to private teams gives the legendary Italian badge a fighting chance to survive even if corporate headquarters turns off the financial tap.

The survival blueprint borrows heavily from Skoda’s wildly successful playbook. Build a fast, reliable machine, and privateers will happily hand over their cash to campaign it everywhere from dusty national stages to the World Rally Championship.

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Lancia already has two distinct weapons on the grid. The entry-level Ypsilon Rally4 has become a staple across Italian stages, giving dozens of crews an accessible way to go sideways, while the heavier-hitting Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale shocked the paddock by clinching the WRC2 Manufacturers’ title in its very first season. Both programs cater to different wallets, though both live or die by how competitive the hardware remains.

Combining privateer car sales with sponsor backing could theoretically keep Lancia visible on the world stage, even if funding a full-blown factory squad, complete with global travel logistics and endless R&D, remains a massive financial hurdle. Private teams can certainly keep running the cars they already own, yet keeping the Rally2 competitive requires ongoing technical updates and trackside engineering support. Much of that brainpower operates out of Satory, the French motorsport nerve center currently awaiting clarity following mandatory discussions with staff representatives.

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Speaking alongside rally icon Miki Biasion at Milano AutoClassica, Lancia Corse HF boss Luca Martello offered a candid status check: development testing for the updated Rally2 hasn’t even started yet. While the domestic Trofeo series is officially locked in to continue, the 2027 racing calendar and crucial engineering funds remain frozen until upper management grants its blessing. Stellantis has confirmed extraordinary board meetings are underway, keeping the exact agenda under wraps behind strict consultation rules.