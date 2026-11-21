After 33 years with the same owner, a 1963 Alfa Romeo 2600 Spider has changed hands in the United States for $28,000. The no-reserve auction closed on Bring a Trailer on November 20 after 60 bids. The Touring-bodied convertible sold as a restoration project, with its inline-six needing attention and visible corrosion affecting parts of the body and undercarriage.

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This 1963 Alfa Romeo 2600 Spider sold for $28,000 despite engine and rust issues

Alfa Romeo introduced the 2600 range at the 1962 Geneva Motor Show, offering its flagship in three body styles. Alongside the sedan and Sprint coupe came the Spider, for which Touring evolved the design of the earlier 2000. Its long hood and the pair of auxiliary lamps positioned beside the Alfa Romeo shield gave the front end a distinctive look. According to the Registro Italiano Alfa Romeo, the company built 2,255 examples of the Spider.

In the 2600 Spider, the 2.6-liter inline-six produced 143 hp. The auction car retains its twin-cam engine with three twin-barrel Solex carburetors and a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. According to The Barn Miami, the dealer handling the sale, the engine turns over. The car arrived without a battery, however, and the auction listing notes that the engine needs work, leaving the exact nature of the problem to be determined.

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The previous owner bought the Alfa in 1993, later had it repainted red, and retrimmed the seats, dashboard and door panels in beige vinyl. Today, the seats show several tears and the carpeting has visible wear. The sale included both the black soft top and a removable white hardtop, which contrasts sharply with the red bodywork in the listing photos.

The Spider rides on Fergat steel wheels with Alfa Romeo hubcaps and uses Koni front shocks. Later additions include Talbot Berlin-style mirrors and a Kenwood CD stereo. The five-digit odometer shows 77,000 miles, or roughly 124,000 km, and the paperwork includes a transferable New York registration that expired in June 2022.

The $28,000 figure represents the winning bid. Adding Bring a Trailer’s 5% buyer’s fee raises the purchase price to $29,400 before taxes, shipping or restoration work. The final cost of bringing the car back to full health will depend on the diagnosis of the inline-six and the extent of the corrosion visible underneath.