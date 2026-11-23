When Giorgetto Giugiaro penned the boxy, five-door Lancia Delta for its 1979 Frankfurt Motor Show debut, nobody expected a sensible family hatchback to become an unstoppable rally weapon. After winning European Car of the Year in 1980, the Delta ditched its mild manners for the HF 4WD and the wide-hipped Integrale variants, steamrolling the World Rally Championship for six consecutive constructors’ titles between 1987 and 1992.

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While Lancia slapped the Delta badge on a softer 1993 sequel and a bloated 2008 highway cruiser, gearheads never stopped dreaming about those glorious, flared wheel arches.

Unfortunately, those dreams just hit a massive speed bump. A revived Lancia Delta was supposed to be the crowning jewel of the Italian brand’s renaissance following the new Ypsilon and Gamma. Instead, a November report from French outlet L’Argus suggests Lancia has quietly shelved the Delta project in favor of a plush, upscale city car inspired by the old Y10.

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Refusing to let the legend die, independent digital artist Tommaso Ciampi took matters into his own hands, and an AI generator, to show Turin what it is leaving on the table.

Ciampi’s digital concept channels the unmistakable silhouette of the original 1979 hatch, complete with a raked rear window, stubby tail, and thick C-pillar. Finished in a moody petrol blue with a contrasting dark roof, the lower doors tuck inward toward black side skirts to make those muscular wheel arches pop even harder. Massive silver split-spoke wheels hide blue brake calipers, while a classic Lancia badge sits proudly on the front fender.

Up front, a low-slung vented hood leads into a sharp fascia divided by a thin white light bar above a black panel bearing the “Lancia” script. Slim horizontal headlights pair with round fog lamps tucked into the lower bumper corners, flanking a gaping central intake and a protruding black splitter.

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Around back, a scaled-down black roof spoiler pays tribute to the legendary “Evoluzione” models, sitting above modern circular taillights linked by a razor-thin red strip. Best of all, nestled right in the center of the finned black rear diffuser are two actual, physical exhaust pipes. A glorious, rebellious middle finger to the EV-only mandate that proves Ciampi’s dream Delta still burns dinosaur juice.