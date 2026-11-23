Automotive enthusiasts just reminded everyone what real timeless design actually looks like. At the Best in Classic 2026 awards, organized annually by Italian heritage publication Ruoteclassiche, the 1967 Alfa Romeo Spider officially claimed the title of “Classic Car of the Year”.

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Decided directly by the fans through magazine ballots and Instagram polls, the victory proves that nearly six decades after its debut, Alfa Romeo’s legendary roadster still knows how to steal a crowd without begging for attention.

Looking at the 1967 Spider, it is hardly a mystery why collectors remain hopelessly infatuated. With its long hood, low-slung stance, and the unmistakable rounded “boat-tail” rear characteristic of the first series, the car possesses an effortless elegance that modern aerodynamics struggle to replicate.

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Yet the Spider wasn’t the only reason the Biscione popped champagne at the ceremony. Alfa Romeo walked away with a prestigious triple crown: a 1964 Giulia TZ took home “Restoration of the Year,” while the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese resulted named “Museum of the Year.” Together, the honors highlight both the brand’s racing pedigree and the obsessive craftsmanship required to keep automotive history breathing rather than gathering dust.

Of course, Alfa Romeo didn’t completely monopolize the trophy shelf. Public voters also crowned the 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish as “Classic of Tomorrow,” proving that early-2000s British twelve-cylinder drama is aging remarkably well. Meanwhile, the wild Kimera K39 claimed “Restomod of the Year,” and Maserati Classiche earned recognition for its meticulous vintage vehicle certification program.

Beyond the sheet metal, the ceremony celebrated the human brilliance behind iconic Italian styling. Legendary designer Leonardo Fioravanti received a Special Lifetime Achievement Award for penning some of the most celebrated automobiles ever built.

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While the public handled the fan-favorite categories, the remaining awards went decided by an expert jury chaired by Ruoteclassiche editor-in-chief Gian Luca Pellegrini, capping off an event that proved true automotive passion never goes out of style.