Mike Mickey’s Alfa Romeo concept uses four doors and grand tourer proportions, combining a long hood with a roofline that slopes gradually toward the rear. The independent designer imagined it as a one-off and placed it on a virtual show stand, where an illuminated cross and Biscione fill most of the traditional Alfa Romeo shield.

Advertisement

Could Alfa Romeo’s next one-off be a four-door grand tourer?

From the rear, the body widens over the wheels while horizontal taillights follow the shape of the fenders. The steeply raked rear window continues the roofline into the tail, giving the sedan a coupe-like profile. The rear doors reveal themselves mainly through the panel gaps, as flush-mounted handles keep the body sides visually clean. Against the red paint, an illuminated green Quadrifoglio badge stands out just above the front wheel, while the designer also uses Alfa Romeo’s signature five-hole wheel design.

Alfa Romeo already has a real-world example of a collectible four-door model in the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa. The company recently brought all ten examples together in Arese before delivering them to their owners. The project starts with the Cassino-built Quadrifoglio and adds a carbon-fiber aerodynamic package, including a dual-element rear wing inspired by the foils used on the Luna Rossa racing yacht. Under the hood, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 retains its 513 hp output.

Advertisement

The 33 Stradale followed a different formula, combining a two-seat sports-car body with a production run limited to 33 units and specifications developed individually with each customer. Alfa Romeo and Maserati have since brought this type of work together under BottegaFuoriserie, which handles both bespoke customization and limited-production vehicles. Alfa Romeo’s next project from the division should arrive in 2027. The company has confirmed that it will build the car in limited numbers, but has yet to reveal its body style or powertrain.

Among Alfa Romeo’s mainstream models, the next major debut will be the SUV that replaces the Tonale. It will borrow some styling elements from the Cuorerosso concept and come from Stellantis’ Melfi plant. Alfa Romeo plans to unveil it in the final quarter of 2027, with a market launch in early 2028. A compact model taking over the role once held by the 147 and Giulietta will follow, while the Junior will remain the entry point to the lineup. Giulia and Stelvio will stay in production at least through the end of 2027 as Alfa Romeo continues to study how to replace them.