Following the debut of the Cuorerosso concept at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Alfa Romeo enthusiasts have been desperately hoping the Italian automaker’s future lineup retains at least a shred of its historic soul.

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While Alfa Romeo plans include a Melfi-built Tonale successor and a Giulietta replacement that probably won’t even be a traditional hatchback, independent digital designer Simolude decided to give Alfisti what they actually crave: a proper, unapologetic two-door sports coupe called the Alfa Romeo Duomo.

Shared across social media, this rendering ditches modern crossover compromises in favor of classic grand touring proportions. Viewed from a three-quarter angle, the Duomo boasts a dramatically long hood. There’s also a cab-backward stance, and muscular rear fenders that scream rear-wheel-drive drama. A sloping roofline tapers into a short tail, complemented by dark wheels paying direct homage to Alfa Romeo’s greatest hits.

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Up front, the iconic scudetto grille sits nestled inside a wide, full-width black intake flanked by razor-thin, horizontally segmented headlights. Meanwhile, a central hood scoop and dual side vents suggest something serious needs to breathe underneath.

Around back, a heavily raked rear window flows into wide haunches featuring recessed taillights at the outer edges. Below, an aggressive diffuser dominates the lower bumper and houses dual circular exhaust tips. Simolude leaves the exact powertrain up to our imagination. Those twin pipes clearly point toward internal combustion rather than a silent battery pack.

Step inside the virtual cabin. This machine wasn’t designed for people who enjoy swiping through menus to adjust the air conditioning. Dominating the center tunnel is an exposed, gated manual shifter topped with a metal knob, an endangered species worthy of immediate preservation.

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Behind the steering wheel sit two classic circular gauges, paired with a dashboard accented by wood-effect trim and actual physical toggle switches. Red contrast stitching on the seats ties the interior back to the exterior paintwork. A purist fantasy that Stellantis executives should probably stop ignoring.