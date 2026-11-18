Today, buyers moving from the Tonale to the Stelvio get a larger SUV with more room for long trips and a lineup that stretches all the way to the Quadrifoglio. From 2028, that choice could look very different. Alfa Romeo plans to position the Tonale successor at the upper end of the C segment, close to Stelvio territory. If the new SUV can satisfy some of those buyers, the brand may gain more freedom to rethink the Giulia’s role.

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Alfa Romeo’s next SUV could reshape the future of Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo plans to unveil the new SUV in the final quarter of 2027, while Santo Ficili has pointed to an early 2028 market launch. The company has already confirmed production at its Melfi plant in Italy and will use the multi-energy STLA Medium platform. Styling will borrow some cues from the Cuorerosso concept. How close the model comes to the Stelvio in practice will depend largely on interior space, available powertrains and the pricing of the most popular trims.

The timeline for Giulia and Stelvio remains less defined. Ficili has said Alfa Romeo shelved the previous replacement program, which centered on an all-electric architecture. The current Giulia and Stelvio will stay in production through the end of 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions, while the brand studies how to remain in the D segment. The positioning of the Melfi SUV could play an important role in that decision.

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A family that chooses the Stelvio mainly for rear-seat room and cargo capacity may find what it needs in the new SUV. Buyers drawn to the Stelvio for its performance and road manners will also look at power, drivetrain layout and chassis response. If the new model mainly covers the first group of needs, Alfa Romeo could still leave room for a more performance-focused Stelvio.

The case for a new Giulia will also depend on how much of the market Alfa Romeo can cover with the upcoming SUV. If that model attracts buyers who would otherwise choose a Stelvio, a sedan could take on a more clearly defined role in the lineup, with a lower seating position and proportions that place greater emphasis on driving dynamics. Upcoming details on the SUV’s dimensions and pricing should help show just how close the two products would be in the real world.