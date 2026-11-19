For the first time ever, all ten examples of the ultra-exclusive Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa were lined up together at the Museo Alfa Romeo in Arese, Italy, for a final family portrait before vanishing into private collections.

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Production results officially complete, and unsurprisingly, every single unit booked, meaning if you didn’t have your checkbook ready months ago, your closest encounter will be admiring these photos.

Bringing the fleet to Arese brings the project full circle, as the museum forms part of “La Storia”, one of four creative spaces within BottegaFuoriserie, the bespoke division shared by Alfa Romeo and Maserati that brought this nautical-themed super sedan to life.

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Starting life on the Cassino assembly line before undergoing extensive artisanal customization, each Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa packs the familiar, glorious 520-horsepower 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood.

However, engineers focused heavily on rewriting how the sedan slices through the air. Its dual-profile carbon-fiber rear wing directly mimics the hydrofoils of Luna Rossa’s AC75 racing yacht. While those foils lift a boat out of the water, Alfa Romeo’s aerodynamic package achieves the exact opposite, pinning the sedan to the tarmac with up to 308 pounds (140 kg) of downforce at 186 mph.

Visually, the iridescent metallic paint and bold red side stripes mirror the yacht’s 37th America’s Cup livery, while buyers could individually spec black hoods, black trunk lids, and either red or black wheels. A sequential plaque on the dash ensures owners can tell their prized Italian thoroughbreds apart, even if two collectors happened to pick identical specs.

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Inside, Sparco seats feature upholstery inspired by crew flotation gear, and Alfa Romeo laminated an ultra-thin slice of an actual Luna Rossa sail directly into the dashboard.

Before this Arese gathering, the special-edition Giulia lived a busy jet-setting life. Following its January debut at the Brussels Motor Show and an appearance at the Ultimate Supercar Garage, it supported Luna Rossa during preliminary regattas in Cagliari and Naples on the road to the 38th America’s Cup, while also making cameos at the 44th Mille Miglia, Lake Garda’s Foiling Week, and the Genoa International Boat Show. Now, its promotional tour is over, and ten very lucky owners are about to enjoy the closest thing to sailing on asphalt.