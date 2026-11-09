Ram Rampage heads to Europe in Rebel and R/T versions

Ram has opened European orders for the Rampage in two versions: the 197-hp Rebel turbodiesel and the 268-hp R/T turbo gasoline model. Developed and built in Brazil, the pickup made its first European appearance at Fieracavalli 2025 in Verona. The recommended price listed in the announcement starts at €48,000 before VAT, compared with the €44,000 excluding taxes quoted in the European release. The first deliveries are expected from February 2027.

Ram Rampage opens for European orders with Rebel diesel and R/T gasoline models

The choice between diesel and gasoline also affects payload capacity. The Rebel can carry up to 1,015 kg, or about 2,238 pounds, and pairs a 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 197 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Ram positions this version more toward work and off-road use, as reflected by its All-Terrain tires on 17-inch wheels and additional body protection.

The R/T lowers payload capacity to 750 kg, or about 1,653 pounds, and uses a 2.0-liter Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 268 hp and 295 lb-ft. Ram quotes a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h, or about 137 mph. Its more road-focused setup brings a ride height lowered by 10 mm, 19-inch wheels and a dedicated sport exhaust. Both versions use a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Rampage measures 5,028 mm long and 1,886 mm wide, equivalent to about 198 and 74 inches, respectively. Behind the crew cab, the 980-liter cargo bed provides a 1.45-meter load floor, long enough to accommodate a Euro pallet. Ram uses a unibody structure with independent suspension and a multilink rear layout. The automatically engaging all-wheel-drive system also includes 4WD Low and hill-descent control.

Inside, a 12.3-inch touchscreen sits alongside a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Ram also includes leather seats, up to 12-way power adjustment for the front seats and a Harman Kardon audio system among the announced equipment. Driver-assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking. Official importer KW Auto and its network of authorized dealers will handle European distribution.