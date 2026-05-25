New Ram Rampage will switch to STLA Medium and hybrid powertrains

The Ram Rampage is moving toward a major generational change as part of Stellantis’ investment plan for Brazil. The midsize pickup should move from the current Small Wide platform to the new STLA Medium architecture, the same technical base already used by the European Jeep Compass and planned for several other models from the group.

New Ram Rampage could gain hybrid tech and North American ambitions

For the midsize pickup built at the Goiana plant in Pernambuco, the switch to the new platform would allow the integration of more advanced driver assistance systems, updated onboard technology and a significantly different powertrain lineup from today’s range.

The technical direction appears focused on hybrid solutions with different levels of electrification. Possible options include 48-volt mild-hybrid setups and full-hybrid systems designed to improve efficiency without compromising the practicality that pickup buyers require in the South American market.

One of the most interesting possibilities concerns the use of the 1.3 T270 flex-fuel engine, already widely used in Stellantis’ Brazilian lineup. It could work together with electric components and an eCVT transmission, following a logic already tested on other electrified projects from the group.

The future of the recent 2.2-liter turbodiesel still needs clarification. It could remain available for a few more years, at least until local environmental regulations weaken its commercial sustainability. Diesel still plays an important role for South American customers with professional needs.

The most strategically significant aspect, however, concerns the possibility that the Ram Rampage, originally developed for South America, could also reach North America in the coming years. It remains unclear whether this possible launch would involve the current generation or directly the new model based on STLA Medium, but a geographic expansion would strengthen the pickup’s role within the Ram portfolio.

The same evolutionary path will also involve the Fiat Toro, which shares both the Goiana plant and the future move to STLA Medium with the Rampage. It should receive the same hybrid and electrified solutions as part of Stellantis’ strategy to update its entire midsize pickup offering built in Brazil.