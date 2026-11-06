Foose transforms the 2027 Ram Rumble Bee with a lowered performance look

The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Foose Edition makes its debut at SEMA 2026 in Las Vegas with a lowered suspension setup and two supercharged HEMI V8 options. It is the first vehicle developed jointly by Chip Foose and Fox Factory Vehicles, which have turned the 2027 model-year pickup into a version designed for pavement use. The announced starting price in the United States is $154,990.

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Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Foose Edition debuts with a lowered stance and up to 1,000 hp

The most powerful configuration starts from the Rumble Bee SRT and its 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8. The Whipple upgrade includes a twin-screw supercharger and a larger heat exchanger, designed to manage temperatures when the engine is working under load. The target is 1,000 hp, equal to about 1,014 metric horsepower, though Ram has not yet announced the price of this version.

At the base of the range sits the 392 Track Pack, which uses a supercharged 6.4-liter Apache V8. Fox Factory estimates 705 hp for this variant, or about 715 metric horsepower. Both figures remain preliminary, and the final production specifications will be defined after the SEMA debut.

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To lower the truck, Fox Factory chose a Ridetech suspension system with rebound-adjustable dampers. The rear control arms aim to limit wheel hop under acceleration, a particularly important factor when a V8 is sending so much torque to the ground. The new suspension setup also aims to sharpen steering response and improve cornering stability.

The 22-inch wheels designed by Foose wear 305/40 R22 Michelin road tires. The front splitter and side skirts follow the lowered profile of the body, which ends with a spoiler mounted on the tailgate. The paintwork, side graphics, and dedicated badges further distinguish the build, with details that vary depending on the chosen configuration.

Under the rear sits a dual MagnaFlow exhaust system made from 304 stainless steel, with five-inch black chrome Direct Connection tips. The system aims to reduce cabin drone at steady cruising speeds. Inside, Foose designed the upholstery and added signature trim details. The equipment list also includes tinted windows and a WeatherTech bed cover.