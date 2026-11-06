If you have $600,000 burning a hole in your pocket and find standard luxury supercars entirely too subtle, North Carolina-based tuner Desert Power Wagons has crafted the ultimate cure for your excess cash. Dubbed Project Colossus this extreme build might look like a meticulously modernized 1940s Dodge Power Wagon at first glance, but underneath that vintage sheet metal lies the complete mechanical backbone of a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

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Four-wheel drive is apparently for amateurs, so the Ram’s chassis was heavily modified to support a third driven axle. This isn’t just a dummy axle for show, either. It features a permanent BorgWarner transfer case providing true 6WD Auto, 6WD High, and 6WD Low modes, backed by a heavy-duty Dana 60 rear axle with an electronic locking differential.

Add active Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shocks, Black Rhino wheels, and massive 38-inch Toyo Open Country R/T tires, and you have a rig ready to conquer the apocalypse in satin charcoal style.

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The custom four-door crew cab body, built by Tisdale Coachworkers, flawlessly mirrors the classic Power Wagon aesthetic down to the fender-mounted headlights and a steel front bumper housing a heavy-duty winch. But the real madness hides under the hood.

While a factory 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 pushes out a modest 702 HP, a National Speed Stage-3 upgrade cranks output to a hilarious 1,000 HP and 925 lb-ft of torque thanks to a bigger blower, aggressive cam, long-tube headers, and a 108mm throttle body. Miraculously, the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and factory drive modes, including Baja, Rock, and even Launch Control, remain fully operational.

Step inside, and the juxtaposition continues. The modern TRX dashboard and infotainment setup look wrapped in distressed deep pine leather, complemented by a high-end JL Audio system and a Rolls-Royce-style starlight headliner for those moments when you want to gaze at artificial constellations while crushing small compact cars.

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At $599,950, it is undoubtedly absurd, entirely over-engineered, and perhaps the most magnificent flex in modern truck history.