Two Ram 1500 owners have filed a lawsuit in the United States after reporting engine shutdowns and power loss in pickups equipped with the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six. The Michigan case involves 2025 model-year trucks and focuses on the electronic control modules. FCA US, meanwhile, has already launched a separate service campaign for some Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models using the same twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, this time to replace the thermostat.

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Stellantis Hurricane engine faces lawsuit after Ram 1500 owners report shutdowns

The complaint, filed on August 25, 2026, names Charlene Norberg and Tim Craig as plaintiffs. Norberg says her Ram’s engine shut off twice during remote starts and that she later returned the truck to a dealership because of battery-drain problems. In July 2026, while traveling in Wisconsin, she says an overheating warning appeared on the instrument cluster, followed by reduced engine power, prompting her to pull over. The two owners want the case to proceed as a class action and allege that faults in the engine or powertrain control modules caused the problems.

The thermostat is already the subject of a documented FCA US service campaign. Campaign 26B covers roughly 5,100 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models from the 2022-2024 model years in North America. The bulletin describes a possible failure of the pin that operates the valve and calls for replacement of the component. The thermostat controls coolant flow to the radiator. If it remains closed when the engine is hot, temperatures can rise beyond normal levels. If it stays open, the engine may take longer to reach operating temperature.

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The Grand Wagoneer became the first model to use the 3.0-liter Hurricane in 2022, initially with 510 hp. Stellantis developed the engine to deliver naturally aspirated V8-like performance with lower fuel consumption, later expanding it to the Wagoneer, Ram 1500 and Dodge Charger SIXPACK. Output varies by application. In the 2025 Ram 1500, the inline-six comes in 420-hp and 540-hp versions, while the Charger Scat Pack reaches 550 hp.

Other owner reports cited in connection with the engine include oil leaks near the oil-pan gasket or temperature sensor and turbocharger-related problems. Rough idle and hesitation under acceleration also appear among the possible symptoms associated with deposits on the intake valves.

Because the Hurricane uses direct injection, fuel enters the combustion chamber rather than washing over the intake valves. When deposits build up, shops can use methods such as walnut-shell blasting to clean them. How frequently these issues occur across the different Hurricane-powered models remains unclear.