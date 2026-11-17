A 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with about 56,600 miles (91,155 km) received a C$81,000 trade-in valuation as part of a deal involving a 2012 Audi R8 V10 with a manual transmission. The owner, Trina, had bought the truck as a daily driver but decided to move into a sports car she could enjoy during her free time. Canadian dealership Toronto Auto Brokers, where she had previously appeared in videos presenting cars for sale, also documented the trade-in negotiations.

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Ram 1500 TRX trade-in helps put owner behind the wheel of a manual Audi R8

The Audi comes from the first generation of the R8 and uses a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 producing about 518 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. What attracted Trina most was the six-speed manual transmission, complete with Audi’s exposed metal gated shifter, paired with quattro all-wheel drive. Audi also offered the automated R tronic transmission at the time and made it standard on the R8 GT, but buyers could still order the regular V10 with three pedals.

The R8 also marks a change in how Trina plans to use her cars. She already owns a BMW M3 Competition, which she intends to drive instead of the Ram, while keeping the Audi primarily for recreational drives with her partner. Before the TRX, she owned a Ford F-150 Raptor. The Ram had roughly 49,700 miles (80,000 km) when she bought it, and she added another 6,800 miles or so, including while using the truck during a move. She explained that the seating position had also become uncomfortable for everyday driving because of back pain stemming from an earlier accident.

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Her TRX comes with the Level 2 Equipment Group, which adds features including a head-up display and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Under the hood sits the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, producing 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Ram quoted a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.5 seconds for the TRX.

The dealership initially offered C$77,000 for the truck. Trina said she had paid C$90,000 for it, plus another C$5,000 for a warranty, and pushed for a trade-in figure above C$80,000. The two sides ultimately agreed on C$81,000 for the Ram. The video does not disclose the final amount she paid for the Audi after the trade. Trina returned two days later to take delivery of the R8.