The Ram 1500 and 2500 upgraded by 1776 Off-Road are now available in the United States through participating Ram dealerships. Hennessey chose that dealer network for the debut of its new Texas-based division, which delivers the trucks already modified and backs them with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. The packages retain the factory powertrains, and while the company has detailed the hardware included at launch, pricing remains undisclosed.

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Hennessey-backed 1776 Off-Road debuts with lifted Ram 1500 and 2500 trucks

The easiest way to tell the two packages apart from the outside is by looking at the auxiliary lighting. On the Ram 1500, an LED light bar sits inside the grille, while a Stars & Stripes graphic runs along the bed. The Ram 2500 instead places its auxiliary lights in pairs near the windshield pillars. Both trucks get body-color fender flares, diamond-quilted leather and Alcantara seats, fitted front and rear floor liners, and a 1776 plaque on the center console.

The Ram 2500 uses the larger tire setup of the two, with 37-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 22-inch wheels. The package adds a BDS suspension system that raises the front by roughly four inches and the rear by about 2.5 inches. Up front, high-clearance tubular radius arms create more room beneath the suspension hardware, while a dual steering stabilizer helps manage the larger tires. The setup also includes new performance shocks and a sport exhaust tip.

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The Ram 1500 gets a taller and more even lift, adding roughly six inches at both ends. Its 22-inch wheels wear 35-inch all-terrain tires, while power running boards make it easier to climb into the raised cabin. The exhaust upgrade replaces the factory section behind the catalytic converter with a stainless-steel cat-back system finished with black tips.

Hennessey plans to expand the 1776 Off-Road catalog to Ford and General Motors pickups in the future. With every vehicle sold, 1776 Off-Road will also make a donation to Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. The company has not yet disclosed the donation amount tied to each sale.