The Ram 1500 will face the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 in the final round of the North American Truck of the Year award. The same three pickup families competed for the title in 2019, when Ram took the win. This time, Stellantis enters the competition with the Ram 1500 TRX SRT, the 777-hp high-performance pickup developed for high-speed off-road driving. Organizers announced the finalists on November 19 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

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Ram 1500 TRX SRT reaches the North American Truck of the Year final

The return of the TRX also brings the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 back to the Ram lineup. Compared with the 2024 model, output rises from 702 to 777 hp, while torque increases from 650 to 680 lb-ft. Ram claims a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds and has set the U.S. launch price at $99,995, plus a $2,795 destination charge.

Off pavement, the TRX relies on 35-inch tires and adaptive Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shocks. Ground clearance measures 11.8 inches, while the rear axle offers up to 14 inches of travel, allowing the wheels to follow uneven terrain more effectively. Ram rates maximum towing capacity at 8,100 pounds.

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General Motors reaches the final with two updated pickup lines that span work trucks, luxury trims and off-road variants. The Silverado 1500, equipped with its V8 and towing package, can pull up to 13,700 pounds. The Sierra 1500 lineup includes the Denali Ultimate, which offers Super Cruise driver assistance even while towing on compatible roads, as well as the AT4X, which also rides on 35-inch tires.

The original TRX already reached the final in 2021, when the Ford F-150 took the title. That marked the first of six consecutive Ford victories, culminating in the 2026 Maverick Lobo, which finished ahead of the Ram 1500 HEMI and Ram 2500. This year’s truck final comes down entirely to Stellantis and General Motors, with the winner set to be announced on January 14, 2027, at the Detroit Auto Show.

The same ceremony will also name the North American Car of the Year, with the Kia K4 Hatchback, Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz CLA 220 Hybrid in contention, and the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, where the finalists are the Kia EV3, Nissan Rogue Hybrid e-POWER and Rivian R2. The inaugural technology award includes Rivian’s adaptive headlights, Volkswagen’s Emergency Assist Plus and Volvo’s adaptive seat belt system.