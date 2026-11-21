FCA US is recalling 82,843 Ram 1500 Classic pickups in the United States because an ABS software error can keep the brake lights illuminated even after the driver releases the pedal and may allow the transmission to shift out of Park without pressing the brake. The recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on November 19, covers 2022 through 2024 model-year trucks built between September 12, 2022, and October 2, 2024.

Advertisement

Ram 1500 Classic recall affects 82,843 trucks over faulty ABS software

Starting November 26, owners will be able to check whether their Ram is affected by entering the vehicle identification number, or VIN, on the NHTSA website. The federal recall carries campaign number 26V756000, while FCA US identifies it internally as A9D. The automaker expects to begin mailing owner notification letters on January 14, 2027, and authorized dealers will reprogram the control module free of charge.

The problem stems from software that can struggle to compensate for small changes in the brake pedal’s resting position over time. The control unit may then interpret the sensor signal as a request for braking and illuminate the brake lights even when the driver is not pressing the pedal, potentially giving following motorists the wrong signal.

Advertisement

The same fault can also disable electronic stability control, AutoPark and forward collision warning. FCA US also lists a brake-system warning message and cruise-control deactivation among the possible symptoms.

The investigation dates back to February, when NHTSA sent FCA US seven reports involving brake lights that remained on and losses of stability-control functionality. In the recall filing, the automaker says that as of October 21 it knew of one crash worldwide with no reported injuries that could potentially relate to the issue.

The same defect also affects 669 Mopar ABS modules distributed as replacement parts. That campaign carries NHTSA number 26E084000 and FCA US code B0D. Dealers will update the software if a module has already gone into a vehicle, while FCA US will repurchase replacement units that have not yet been installed.

Advertisement

Separately, on November 20, FCA US joined Ford, Honda and Volkswagen in suing New Jersey. The four automakers want to block a state law that governs how much manufacturers must reimburse dealers for warranty repairs and recall-related work.