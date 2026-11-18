Ram wants to enter the U.S. compact pickup market with the Rampage, a truck the brand already builds in South America and now plans to adapt for North American buyers. Its clearest benchmark is the Ford Maverick, which reached 135,147 U.S. sales between January and October 2026. Matt VanDyke, who took over Ram in July after a long career at Ford, believes the brand can beat it. Buyers looking for something larger will also get the returning Dakota, with both trucks expected in 2028.

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Ram Rampage aims at Ford Maverick as Dakota comeback takes shape

Ford’s sales numbers show the opportunity Ram wants to pursue. During the first ten months of 2026, the Maverick sold more than twice as many units as the Ranger, which reached 57,286 deliveries. VanDyke identified affordability as one of the most important factors behind that success and expects Rampage to face additional competitors by the time it reaches the market, as other automakers move into the compact pickup segment. Ram will announce pricing, engines and trim levels for the North American model at a later date.

The Rampage that gives Ram its starting point uses unibody construction and measures roughly five meters long in the version introduced in Europe. That means the company can work from a truck already in production and decide which characteristics need to change for U.S. buyers. In an interview with MoparInsiders, VanDyke said Ram primarily sees private customers as the target audience, although he also acknowledged potential fleet demand, including small businesses that could use the bed for local deliveries.

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The Dakota will follow a different formula. Tim Kuniskis, who led Ram before VanDyke arrived, announced a body-on-frame midsize pickup during the company’s Investor Day in May. VanDyke has since added that the architecture leaves room for performance-oriented variants, pointing to the possibility of more power and dedicated trim levels.

VanDyke’s comments also bring to mind the Dakota 5.9 R/T, which gave the nameplate a more road-focused performance identity in the past. That history offers some indication of the kind of version Ram could eventually add to the lineup, although the final range remains open. So far, Ram has confirmed the Dakota’s return and its body-on-frame architecture, while engines and specific variants will come closer to launch.