This $85k woodie Jeep Grand Wagoneer is peak nostalgia trap

Stellantis is working overtime to keep the Jeep faithful thoroughly distracted. Between confirming an eleventh consecutive year as the Silver Partner for the Rebelle Rally with the Gladiator Mojave truck for the 2026 edition, dropping the Twelve 4 Twelve reveals, teasing a potential return for the Scrambler nameplate, and expanding the 2027 Grand Cherokee lineup with three new trims, the corporate hype machine is humming at full volume.

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To top it off, Stellantis officially confirmed that its Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois will undergo a major retooling to roll out an all-new, STLA One-based Jeep Cherokee SUV in 2029. Yet, while future buyers are forced to wait nearly half a decade for modular platform consolidation, classic 4×4 enthusiasts are being offered an immediate alternative, provided their bank accounts can survive the hit.

If modern touchscreens and high-strung turbochargers feel like a soulless compromise, dealer listings are offering pure 1980s nostalgia in the form of a 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

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Built on the iconic SJ platform that spanned from 1963 through the 1991 model years, this luxury station wagon line is the true progenitor of the modern sport utility vehicle. Dressed in a handsome Light Blue exterior complete with signature woodie side panels over a classic Tan interior, this particular example from Garage Kept Motors (Grand Rapids, Michigan) wears its 118,000 miles proudly on the odometer.

Under the hood sits Jeep’s renowned 5.9-liter V8, which sent 144 HP and 280 lb-ft of torque through an automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive system when it was brand new. While 144 horses might sound remarkably modest for a massive V8 by modern standards, that effortless low-end grunt was once the gold standard for navigating city streets, winding back roads, or venturing off the beaten path.

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The real catch, however, lies on the window sticker. The selling dealership wants no less than $84,900 for this well-preserved slice of American automotive history. As one of the final model years before the original SJ production run came to an end, these full-size vintage Jeeps continue to skyrocket in collector popularity.

Whether spending eighty-five grand on a 144-horsepower classic makes more sense than waiting for Stellantis to finish retooling Illinois for 2029 is a question only diehard Jeep purists can answer.