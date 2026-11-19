New Ram CEO Matt VanDyke has zero interest in watering down the brand’s signature bravado. In fact, if his early months in the driver’s seat are any indication, he plans to crank the dial past eleven. Rather than chasing the same predictable formulas as every other automaker, VanDyke points straight to the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup as proof of where the brand is headed.

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Sporting a Quad Cab, short bed, and lowered stance, this street-focused muscle truck revives Ram’s high-performance heritage while targeting untouched market territory. Even better, buyers don’t seem stuck with a single powertrain. The Rumble Bee offers three distinct V8 entry points: a 5.7-liter Hemi, a 6.4-liter Hemi, and a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8.

Behind the scenes, VanDyke says he was most struck by the sheer enthusiasm of Ram’s designers, engineers, and product specialists, describing them as a “bunch of gearheads” actually allowed to build the vehicles they love. That passion will need to translate into tangible quality and reliability to keep buyers loyal, especially when conversations turn to Ram’s heavier metal.

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Critics love pointing out that the current Ram Heavy Duty crew cab traces its structural roots back to 2010, making it practically old enough to apply for a learner’s permit, despite a major 2019 overhaul to its chassis, styling, and interior.

VanDyke acknowledges the noise, noting that while customers still love the current truck’s interior and Cummins diesel powertrain, Stellantis has officially committed to an all-new Heavy Duty pickup during its North America Investor Day. No exact model year seems locked in yet, though Ford might prep a revamped Super Duty with a potentially massive diesel by 2029.

Curiously, VanDyke’s enthusiasm goes over tire-shredding pickups. Slated to arrive in the first quarter of 2027, the Ram ProMaster City will offer both cargo and five- or eight-seat passenger configurations. As a father of four living next door to a family of five, VanDyke took one home and discovered its surprising suburban appeal.

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While comparing a commercial van to a Chrysler Pacifica initially sounded like a punchline, the ample cargo space behind the third row and updated onboard tech quickly won him over. He even predicts rivals will jump into this compact van space within two to three years.