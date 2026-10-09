Peugeot and Citroën merge South American leadership

Stellantis is streamlining its South American operations by handing two iconic French brands to a single executive. Pedro Silva, who took the helm at Citroën in 2025, is doubling his workload by taking over Peugeot as well.

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Meanwhile, former Peugeot boss Fabiana Figueiredo isn’t leaving the automotive giant. Instead, she is being reassigned to lead business transformation inside the corporate department known as the “AI Transformation & Value Creation” division.

Silva is hardly a novice when it comes to navigating internal corporate reshuffles, having been with the group since 2008 and boasting nearly two decades of broader automotive experience. Before becoming a multi-brand mastermind, he built a well-rounded résumé across procurement, engineering, product strategy, supply chain management, and product planning.

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He then pivoted into marketing, serving as Product Marketing Manager at Fiat in 2021 and advancing to Product Marketing Director at Jeep in 2024. By 2025, he assumed control of Citroën’s regional operations, making Peugeot a logical addition to his domain.

Stellantis highlighted his rare mix of technical, industrial, and commercial background, betting that his deep brand-positioning expertise will keep both sibling brands from colliding in the region.

On the other side of the executive floor, Fabiana Figueiredo transitions away from brand management to connect South America to Stellantis’s global artificial intelligence vision. Bringing over a decade of industry expertise developed across brands of the group like Fiat, Jeep, and Ram in strategic planning, branding, and customer experience, her new mandate focuses on company-wide transformation, innovation, and value creation.

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Naturally, the corporate announcement remains predictably tight-lipped regarding what specific projects she will lead, which AI applications will actually become implemented, or when any of this will take effect. But in today’s auto industry, when you need to reposition a top manager, sending them to command algorithms is certainly one way to stay on-trend.