Peugeot plans a different event every day at the 2026 Paris Motor Show

Peugeot will dedicate each public day of the 2026 Paris Motor Show to a different event, alternating meetings with athletes, interactive activities and demonstrations before revealing a new partnership on Sunday, October 18. The program will begin on October 13 at the brand’s stand in Hall 4 of Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, where Peugeot will occupy nearly 1,300 square meters, or about 14,000 square feet.

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Peugeot turns its Paris Motor Show stand into a different experience every day

GTi fans will get their own dedicated day on Saturday, October 17, when Peugeot will trace the history that connects the 205 GTi with the new electric E-208 GTi. Two driving simulators will challenge visitors to beat lap times set by Étienne Moustache and Julien Fébreau, best known to Formula 1 audiences as a Canal+ commentator.

The Saturday program will also include the presentation of a book dedicated to GTi history, followed by a signing session.

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Peugeot will change the theme again on Sunday as it welcomes a French brand whose identity remains secret. The partnership will lead to future limited-edition products and will also transform the exhibition space, with the stand adopting the colors and visual identity of the new partner. The announcement will close a week built around a stage that Peugeot plans to redesign every day.

Before the weekend, visitors will have the chance to meet Doriane Pin on Thursday, October 15. The racing driver will take part in activities inspired by professional motorsport training, discuss her career during an on-stage interview and meet fans for an autograph session.

Visitors will also test their reflexes through exercises similar to those Peugeot Sport drivers use in training and compare their results with professional benchmarks.

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The previous day, Wednesday, October 14, will focus on rugby as Peugeot and Stade Toulousain celebrate 30 years of partnership. Players and club executives will meet visitors, while a stage presentation will look back at the relationship between the automaker and the French rugby club.

On Friday, October 16, Peugeot will turn its attention to cinema through its partnership with Pathé. Interactive quizzes will combine movies and automotive culture, while director Alexandre Castagnetti and members of the team behind The Phantom of the Opera will join the activities. Peugeot collaborated on the film project.

French craftsmanship will open the public program on Tuesday, October 13. Craftspeople and apprentices from the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France and Meilleurs Apprentis de France programs will take center stage.

Séverine Gamba will perform a live body-art demonstration, while visitors will also have the opportunity to choose Peugeot-inspired temporary tattoos.

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Beyond the daily events, the stand will display Peugeot’s current production lineup and performance models. Two Hypersquare simulators will also allow visitors to experience the steering control first introduced through the Polygon concept.

Peugeot will therefore change the character of its Paris display throughout the week rather than relying on a single static exhibition, with a different theme taking over the stand every day from October 13 through 18.