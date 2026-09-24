Peugeot responds to criticism with better-equipped trims coming to its models

Peugeot will introduce better-equipped versions of several models starting in October 2026, identified by the Plus suffix. The move forms part of the brand’s Recharge program, which CEO Alain Favey previewed during the presentation of the E-208 GTi. Peugeot wants to give customers more standard equipment without forcing them to move all the way up to one of the most expensive trims in the lineup.

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Peugeot answers customer criticism with more standard equipment

The change addresses criticism Peugeot has heard repeatedly from customers. Some popular features currently require buyers to choose a higher trim or add separate options, which can push the final price up considerably. Favey said the new versions should bring Peugeot models closer to rival vehicles in terms of equipment, although he has not yet released a full list of the features they will add.

The 208, 2008 and 3008 are among the models that could receive Plus versions, but Peugeot has not yet detailed every market-specific configuration. The United Kingdom offers one example of the issue the program aims to solve. Buyers who want both a rearview camera and keyless entry on a 208 currently need to move from the Style trim to the GT. That gap helps explain the thinking behind Recharge, although it does not indicate how Peugeot will structure the Italian lineup.

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Chinese automakers have also raised customer expectations for standard equipment. Many vehicles arriving from China include several features even on less expensive versions, while European manufacturers often spread them across multiple trim levels. Favey, however, has also named Volkswagen and Toyota among the competitors Peugeot watches closely. The new trim strategy therefore responds to broader market pressure rather than Chinese brands alone.

Favey also believes a better-balanced list of standard features could help Peugeot models retain more value over time. Much will depend on pricing and on how much used-car buyers value the added equipment. Peugeot has not yet provided data showing how Plus versions could perform on the used market or whether they might lower leasing costs.

The program will launch across European markets in October 2026 and reach the United Kingdom later in the year. Peugeot has not yet announced Italian pricing, the full list of models involved or exact equipment packages. The new price lists will ultimately show whether customers really receive more features for less money than they would spend with today’s configurations.