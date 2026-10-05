Citroën teases the new 2CV: steel wheels, retro ribs, and a bargain sub-€15k price tag

Citroën is taking a delightfully contrarian route with the rebirth of the legendary 2CV. Ahead of its full official reveal and an upcoming showcase at the Paris Motor Show, the French automaker has dropped a fresh batch of teaser images proving retro design doesn’t always require a rich owner’s bank account.

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First reported back in January 2025, this all-electric incarnation aims to slot neatly into the product chasm between the doorless, golf-cart-adjacent Ami quadricycle and the sensible C3 hatchback.

Visually, the new 2CV wears its heritage right on its corrugated sleeve. The fresh teasers reveal domed headlights perched high atop the front fenders, perfectly mimicking the bug-eyed expression of the original Deux Chevaux. The hood features deep, longitudinal ribs paying homage to early iterations of the famous “Tin Snail,” while subtle open channels between the hood and fenders nod to later historical models.

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Citroën has fitted the EV with giant stamped steel wheels wrapped in Michelin rubber, a charming nod to Michelin’s pivotal role in developing the original 1948 utilitarian cruiser.

Beneath the quirky sheet metal, CEO Xavier Chardon isn’t promising hypercar acceleration or self-driving parlor tricks. Instead, he’s pitching a true modern “people’s car” tailored to protect European buyers’ shrinking purchasing power.

The headlining attraction is a targeted starting price below €15,000, which would instantly position this EV as one of the most accessible battery-powered vehicles on the continent. To keep manufacturing costs down and prices low, Citroën plans to align the project with proposed European “E-Car” initiatives designed to incentivize small, EU-built electric cars. Chardon insists the future of urban mobility belongs to simple, intuitive machines built for real-world driving rather than spreadsheet bragging rights.

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Full technical specifications regarding battery capacity, motor output, and driving range remain under wraps until the official reveal at the end of the week, but if Citroën delivers on its budget promises, the 2CV might just democratize EV ownership all over again.